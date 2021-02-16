G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.45

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 47966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,841. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

