G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.69

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 15313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

