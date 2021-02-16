GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 5,700 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.55% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.08.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

