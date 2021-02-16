GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 482,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,000. Pluralsight accounts for 1.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.33% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

