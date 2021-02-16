GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 633,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.55% of PDL BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $54,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,800.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,866,600 shares of company stock worth $12,635,204 and sold 1,129,261 shares worth $2,891,728. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

