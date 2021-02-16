GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 372,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.78% of Telenav at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Telenav, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

