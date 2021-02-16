GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 128,600 Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 3.65% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

