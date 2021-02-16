GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 151,400 Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,755,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

