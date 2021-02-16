GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 267,900 Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 267,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACACU opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.