GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 64,765 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

