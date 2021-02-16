GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Holdings in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.50% of Urovant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UROV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $511.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

