GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 118,738 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. RealPage accounts for 1.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.12% of RealPage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

