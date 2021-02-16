GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 205,800 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 205,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.60% of Prevail Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVL. Cowen cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

