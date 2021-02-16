GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 233,058 Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,000. Eaton Vance makes up approximately 2.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.20% of Eaton Vance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 66,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76.

Shares of EV stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

