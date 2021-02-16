GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,070 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,064,000 after buying an additional 757,033 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 754,862 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,228,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 747,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

