GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 1.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

