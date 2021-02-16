GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stock Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 500.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.95% of RedBall Acquisition worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RBAC stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.