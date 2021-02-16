GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.57 Million Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.40% of New Providence Acquisition worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPA. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in New Providence Acquisition by 13.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 866,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NPA opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.