GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

DISCK stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $40.77.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.