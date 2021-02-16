GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Grifols comprises approximately 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grifols by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $38,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 406.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Grifols by 25.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 224,126 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

