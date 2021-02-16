GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.09 Million in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIAU opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

