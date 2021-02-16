GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.57 Million in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000.

OTCMKTS SVOKU opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

