GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.75 Million in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.78% of Telenav at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 1.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Telenav by 69.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 263,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Telenav, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

