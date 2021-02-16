GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.82 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,580,000.

Shares of KINZU opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

