GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $10.36 Million in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. RealPage comprises approximately 1.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.12% of RealPage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RP. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,102,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 83.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 595,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

