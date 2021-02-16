GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $2.57 Million in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.50% of Urovant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

UROV opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

