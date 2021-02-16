GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.13 Million in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,788,000.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTAQU opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.