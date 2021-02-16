GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.18 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

