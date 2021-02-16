GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $4.13 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AJRD opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

