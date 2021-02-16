GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $4.75 Million in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.60% of Prevail Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVL. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

