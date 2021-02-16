GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $5.01 Million in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.59% of Seacor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CKH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seacor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CKH opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,311.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 over the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

