GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.05% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

