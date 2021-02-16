GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $21.54 Million Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 509,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,538,000. Slack Technologies makes up about 3.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.09% of Slack Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,194,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

WORK stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

