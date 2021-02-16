GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.