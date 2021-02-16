GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000.

OTCMKTS:ACACU opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

