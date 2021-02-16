GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000.

OTCMKTS:CONXU opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

