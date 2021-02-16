GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 356,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 1.21% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $3,668,000.

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

