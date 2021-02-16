GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 1.21% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

