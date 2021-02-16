GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.59% of Seacor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seacor by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.59 million, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

