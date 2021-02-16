GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

VTAQU opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.