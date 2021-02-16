GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 361,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 1.21% of ZAGG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

ZAGG opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.57. ZAGG Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

