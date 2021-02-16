GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 15,267 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

