GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $562,000.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $57.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.