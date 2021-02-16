GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of PTICU stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.