GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000.

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

