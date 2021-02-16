GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 223.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 265.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 178,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 249,756 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Stephens lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Concho Resources Company Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

