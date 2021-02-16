GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 179,100 PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.