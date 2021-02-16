GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.55% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 51,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

