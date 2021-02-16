GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stock Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Virtusa makes up approximately 1.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.64% of Virtusa worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 107,223 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2,555.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 169,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,436,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,837,000 after acquiring an additional 181,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,834,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

