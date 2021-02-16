GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,343 shares during the quarter. Acacia Communications accounts for about 0.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.17% of Acacia Communications worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,172,000 after acquiring an additional 149,357 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,123,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 376,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In other Acacia Communications news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $300,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

